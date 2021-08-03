Bangladesh beat Australia by 23 runs in 1st T20I

Spinner Nasum Ahmed claimed four wickets as Bangladesh beat Australia by 23 runs in the opening Twenty20 international on Tuesday

Dhaka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :Spinner Nasum Ahmed claimed four wickets as Bangladesh beat Australia by 23 runs in the opening Twenty20 international on Tuesday.

Nasum, a left-arm spinner, returned career-best figures of 4-19 to help dismiss Australia for 108 while chasing a target of 132 as Bangladesh took a 1-0 lead in the five-match series in Dhaka.

It was Bangladesh's first ever T20 win over Australia, whose four wins over The Tigers came in T20 World Cups. This is the first bilateral series between the two sides.

The second T20 is on Wednesday at the same venue.