Bangladesh Beat New Zealand In Second T20

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 07:40 PM

Bangladesh beat New Zealand in second T20

Bangladesh beat New Zealand by four runs on Friday to go 2-0 up in their five match Twenty20 series in Dhaka

Opener Mohammad Naim scored 39 and put on 59 for the first wicket with Liton Das (33) to lay the foundation for Bangladesh's 141 for six off 20 overs.

Skipper Mahmudullah Riyad remained unbeaten on 37 at the end.

New Zealand captain Tom Latham hit an unbeaten 67 but his blitz in the final overs only got his side to 137 for five.

Bangladesh won Wednesday's opening match by seven wickets.

