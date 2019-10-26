UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bangladesh Beat Pakistan By 65 Runs In ACC Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2019

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 26th October 2019 | 06:32 PM

Bangladesh beat Pakistan by 65 runs in ACC Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2019

Bangladesh Women beat Pakistan Women by 65 runs in the ACC Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2019 match played at the Navy Cricket Ground, Werisala in Sri Lanka on Saturday

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019) Bangladesh Women beat Pakistan Women by 65 runs in the ACC Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2019 match played at the Navy Cricket Ground, Werisala in Sri Lanka on Saturday.

Pakistan were dismissed for 116 runs in 43.4 overs after Bangladesh had set them a 182-run target in the 48-over match, two overs per team were lost due to a short rain spell prior to the start of the match.

Pakistan got off to a solid start in their chase and had reached 48 for one in the 22nd over when opener Tuba Hasan fell for 21 off 61 balls. The middle and late order couldn’t offer much as Pakistan were dismissed with 26 balls to spare as wickets kept falling at regular intervals. Muneeba Ali Siddiqui top-scored with 27 runs while Huraina Sajjad scored 23 runs.

Rabeya and Shaila Sharmin took three wickets each for Bangladesh.

Earlier in the day Bangladesh posted 181 for eight in 48 overs after they were asked to bat first by Pakistan captain Rameen Shamim.

Opener Murshida Khatun top-scored with 69 off 112 balls, her innings included seven fours. Fahima Khatun remained unbeaten on a 47-ball 34. For Pakistan Nashra Sandhu, Syeda Aroob Shah and Fatima Sana Khan took two wickets each.

Scores in brief (According to information received from ACC):

Bangladesh 181 for 8, 48 overs (Murshida Khatun 69, Fahima Khatun 34; Nashra Sandhu 2-29, Syeda Aroob Shah 2-35)

Pakistan 116 all out in 43.4 overs (Muneeba Ali Siddiqui 27, Huraina Sajjad 23; Rabeya 3-5, Shaila Sharmin 3-20)

Result: Bangladesh Women win by 65 runs

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Bangladesh Sri Lanka Sana Khan Women 2019 All From Asia

Recent Stories

Policeman injured in IED blast

2 minutes ago

Pak attaches, commercial counselors visit Sialkot ..

2 minutes ago

IHC observes federal govt, NAB will be responsibil ..

15 minutes ago

Ford drives England past Barrett into World Cup fi ..

2 minutes ago

Where are 5 million houses and 10 million jobs?

21 minutes ago

Gang involved in making fake anti-dengue syrup bus ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.