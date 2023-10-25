Bangladesh beat Pakistan by five wickets in first T20I

Bangladesh women defeated Pakistan women by five wickets and three balls to spare in the first T20I at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Wednesday

CHATTOGRAM, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2023) Bangladesh women defeated Pakistan women by five wickets and three balls to spare in the first T20I at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Wednesday.

The second T20I will be played at the same venue on Friday, with the first ball to be bowled at 1630 local time.

Chasing 83 to win, Bangladesh got over the line in the final over of the game as Nigar Sultana (26 not out, 28b, 3x4s) struck a boundary to help the hosts to victory.

Bangladesh required 26 runs in the last five overs of the match with seven wickets remaining but skipper Nigar steadied the ship despite breakthroughs provided by Diana Baig and a run-out, said a press release.

Pakistan bowlers had initially kept it tight and gave away only 20 runs in the batting powerplay. Only one boundary was hit in the powerplay, with the hosts losing opening batter Shamima Sultana (5 off 9) run-out on the last ball of the fourth over.

At the end of 10th over, Bangladesh were 33 for two in 10 overs, with 50 runs required from 10 overs. Off-spinner

Umm-e-Hani bagged an important wicket of well-settled Sobhana Mostary (16, 25b, 2x4s) on the fourth ball of 10th over.

Later, left-arm spinner Nashra Sundhu completed her 50 T20I wickets when she dismissed Murshida Khatun in the 15th over of the innings.

Earlier, after being put into bat Pakistan were bowled out for 82 in 19.2 overs. For the tourists, the experienced left-handed batter Bismah Maroof was the top run-getter, scoring 20 off 29 balls. She knitted a 31-run partnership with

skipper Nida Dar, who scored a 21-ball 14, hitting one four.

Opening batter Muneeba Ali (16, 19b, 3x4s) and Natalia Parvaiz (15, 16b, 2x4s) were the other batters to score in

double figures.

For Bangladesh, left-arm spinner Nahida Akter ended up with figures of five wickets for eight runs in 3.4 overs – her best figures in the T20I format.

Scores in brief:

Bangladesh women beat Pakistan women by 5 wickets

Pakistan 82 all out, 19.4 overs (Bismah Maroof 20, Muneeba Ali 16, Natalia Parvaiz 15, Nida Dar 14; Nahida Akter 5-8)

Bangladesh 86-5, 19.3 overs (Nigar Sultana 26 not out, Murshida Khatun 23, Sobhana Mostary 16; Nashra Sundhu 1-16)

Player of the match – Nahida Akter (Bangladesh women)

Second T20I at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram on 27 October