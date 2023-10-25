Open Menu

Bangladesh Beat Pakistan By Five Wickets In First T20I

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 25, 2023 | 09:57 PM

Bangladesh beat Pakistan by five wickets in first T20I

Bangladesh women defeated Pakistan women by five wickets and three balls to spare in the first T20I at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Wednesday

CHATTOGRAM, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2023) Bangladesh women defeated Pakistan women by five wickets and three balls to spare in the first T20I at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Wednesday.

The second T20I will be played at the same venue on Friday, with the first ball to be bowled at 1630 local time.

Chasing 83 to win, Bangladesh got over the line in the final over of the game as Nigar Sultana (26 not out, 28b, 3x4s) struck a boundary to help the hosts to victory.

Bangladesh required 26 runs in the last five overs of the match with seven wickets remaining but skipper Nigar steadied the ship despite breakthroughs provided by Diana Baig and a run-out, said a press release.

Pakistan bowlers had initially kept it tight and gave away only 20 runs in the batting powerplay. Only one boundary was hit in the powerplay, with the hosts losing opening batter Shamima Sultana (5 off 9) run-out on the last ball of the fourth over.

At the end of 10th over, Bangladesh were 33 for two in 10 overs, with 50 runs required from 10 overs. Off-spinner

Umm-e-Hani bagged an important wicket of well-settled Sobhana Mostary (16, 25b, 2x4s) on the fourth ball of 10th over.

Later, left-arm spinner Nashra Sundhu completed her 50 T20I wickets when she dismissed Murshida Khatun in the 15th over of the innings.

Earlier, after being put into bat Pakistan were bowled out for 82 in 19.2 overs. For the tourists, the experienced left-handed batter Bismah Maroof was the top run-getter, scoring 20 off 29 balls. She knitted a 31-run partnership with

skipper Nida Dar, who scored a 21-ball 14, hitting one four.

Opening batter Muneeba Ali (16, 19b, 3x4s) and Natalia Parvaiz (15, 16b, 2x4s) were the other batters to score in

double figures.

For Bangladesh, left-arm spinner Nahida Akter ended up with figures of five wickets for eight runs in 3.4 overs – her best figures in the T20I format.

Scores in brief:

Bangladesh women beat Pakistan women by 5 wickets

Pakistan 82 all out, 19.4 overs (Bismah Maroof 20, Muneeba Ali 16, Natalia Parvaiz 15, Nida Dar 14; Nahida Akter 5-8)

Bangladesh 86-5, 19.3 overs (Nigar Sultana 26 not out, Murshida Khatun 23, Sobhana Mostary 16; Nashra Sundhu 1-16)

Player of the match – Nahida Akter (Bangladesh women)

Second T20I at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram on 27 October

Related Topics

Pakistan Bangladesh Same Women All From Best Top

Recent Stories

UAE President, Ukrainian President discuss bilater ..

UAE President, Ukrainian President discuss bilateral ties, regional, global deve ..

2 hours ago
 &#039;Welcome to China&#039; tourism brand launche ..

&#039;Welcome to China&#039; tourism brand launched in Dubai

2 hours ago
 Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘R ..

Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘Road to COP28’ event in Dubai ..

5 hours ago
 UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on refo ..

UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on reforming UN Security Council

6 hours ago
 Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliame ..

Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliamentary conference held on sidel ..

6 hours ago
 Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quart ..

Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quarter budget on Monday: CM Naqvi

7 hours ago
Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Kha ..

Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Khan

9 hours ago
 FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils ..

FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils New Wilson Game Ball Ahead of ..

9 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

9 hours ago
 69th International Congress of Aviation and Space ..

69th International Congress of Aviation and Space Medicine kicks-off in Abu Dhab ..

10 hours ago
 EAD wild osprey population survey reveals record n ..

EAD wild osprey population survey reveals record number of breeding pairs

10 hours ago
 BoC reviews quarterly progress report of PHC

BoC reviews quarterly progress report of PHC

11 hours ago

More Stories From Sports