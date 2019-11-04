Bangladesh beat Pakistan in last-over thriller

Bangladesh women overcame Pakistan women by one-wicket in a last-over thriller in the second and final ODI at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium to level the series 1-1

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4rd Nov, 2019) Bangladesh women overcame Pakistan women by one-wicket in a last-over thriller in the second and final ODI at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium to level the series 1-1.

In the last over, Bangladesh required three runs with last pair at the crease, and with the help of three singles, the last one coming on the penultimate ball of the match, the tourists crossed the line for a famous victory at the home of Pakistan cricket and in front of live-streaming cameras.

In their run-chase, an 82-run partnership for the third-wicket between Murshida Khatun and Fargana Hoque provided a solid platform to Bangladesh.

But, a flurry of wickets late in the innings saw Bangladesh slip to 205 for nine from 187 for five and gave Pakistan a hope of securing a clean sweep.

With 67 runs Fargana, later named player of the match, was the top-scorer in the run-chase. Her 97-ball stay at the crease was studded with six fours.

She was supported by opener Murshida, who scored 44 runs from 67 balls, hitting six fours.

Bangladesh captain Rumana Ahmed made a crucial contribution in the middle-order scoring 31 runs from 43 balls.

For Pakistan, captain Bismah Maroof and debutant Syeda Aroob Shah took two wickets each for 24 and 37 runs.

Earlier, Pakistan were all-out for 210 in 48.4 overs after opting to bat.

Nahida Khan scored her second consecutive half-century and crafted solid partnerships of 58 and 47 runs for the first and second wicket with Javeria Khan (24 off 33) and Bismah (34 off 53), respectively, over the course of her innings.

The right-handed opener scored 63 runs from 79 balls, hitting eight fours.

With 68 runs from 36 balls, Aliya Riaz was the second best scorer for Pakistan.

For Bangladesh, Rumana was the pick of the bowlers as she took three wickets for 35 runs in eight overs with her leg-spin, while Salma Khatun picked two wickets for 36.

The two player of the series awards for Pakistan and Bangladesh were bagged by Nahida, 131 runs at an average of 65.50, and Fargana, 94 runs at an average of 47.

Scores in brief:

Pakistan women 210 all-out, 48.4 overs (Nahida Khan 63, Aliya Riaz 36, Bismah Maroof 34, Javeria Khan 24; Rumana Ahmed 3-35, Salma Khatun 2-36)

Bangladesh women 211-9, 49.5 overs (Fargana Hoque 67, Murshida Khatun 44, Rumana Ahmed 31, Sharmin Sultana 27; Bismah Maroof 2-24, Syeda Aroob Shah 2-37)