Bangladesh Beat Pakistan In U19 Asia Cup Semifinal
Muhammad Rameez Published December 06, 2024 | 05:50 PM
DUBAI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Bangladesh U19 beat Pakistan U19 in the first semi-final of the ACC U19 Men’s Asia Cup by seven wickets here at the Dubai International cricket Stadium (DICS) on Friday afternoon.
Chasing a modest target of 117 runs, Bangladesh cruised to victory in 22.1 overs.
Earlier in the day, Pakistan lost opening batters inside the first three overs after being put in to bat first. Usman Khan and Shahzaib Khan were dismissed for ducks by left-arm pacer Maruf Mridha.
No. 3 batter, Mohammad Riazullah (28, 65b, 2x4s) and skipper Saad Baig (18, 41b, 3x4s) knitted 42 runs for the third wicket but were removed by player of the match Iqbal Hossain Emon. Farhan Yousaf, who walked in to bat at 74-5 hit three sixes and one four in his run-a-ball 32 and fell in the 34th over with the score reading 113-7.
Bangladesh wrapped up Pakistan’s innings for 116 in 37 overs as Iqbal bagged four wickets for 24 runs.
Maruf Mridha registered bowling figures of 2-23 while Al Fahad and Debasish Deba picked up one wicket each.
In turn, captain Azizul Hakim struck an unbeaten 42-ball 61 including seven fours and three sixes with Mohammad Shihab James chipping in with 26 off 36 balls with the help of four boundaries. For Pakistan, Naveed Ahmed Khan, Abdul Subhan and Ali Raza dismissed one batter each.
Scores in brief:
Bangladesh U19 beat Pakistan U19 by seven wickets, Dubai International Cricket Stadium
Pakistan U19 116 all out, 37 overs (Farhan Yousaf 32, Mohammad Riazullah 28; Iqbal Hossain Emon 4-24, Maruf Mridha 2-23)
Bangladesh U19 120-3, 22.1 overs (Azizul Hakim 61 not out, Mohammad Shihab James 26; Naveed Ahmed Khan 1-13)
Player of the match – Iqbal Hossain Emon (Bangladesh U19)
Recent Stories
Bahria Town Championship T20 Cup set start tomorrow
Pacers help Bangladesh beat Pakistan in U19 Asia Cup semi-final
Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan take part in Maharashtra CM’s oath taking ceremony
IHC reprimands police for arresting ordinary citizens under pretext of protest
Say Goodbye to Multitasking Issues – The realme 13+ 5G is Built for Multitaske ..
Bushra Bibi says she is not a woman who runs away
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 December 2024
50 shops sealed over anti-smog SOPs violations in 24 hours
IFJ holds workshop to enhance journalist safety & gender equality in media
Many Balochistan educationists on govt-sponsored scholarships fail to return
APC vows to safeguard rights of KP; demands performance audit of PTI Govt
More Stories From Sports
-
Bahria Town Championship T20 Cup set start tomorrow18 minutes ago
-
Pacers help Bangladesh beat Pakistan in U19 Asia Cup semi-final24 minutes ago
-
Islamabad Cycling Association announces exciting 3 day cycling tour22 hours ago
-
Experts call for National Sports Policy to boost unity, development in Pakistan23 hours ago
-
ICC Chair Jay Shah embarks on a new era for cricket with a visit to the ICC Headquarters1 day ago
-
Lake City Panthers, Nurpur Lions seek development, title23 hours ago
-
ICC men’s player of the month nominees for November announced1 day ago
-
FIFA to reveal Club World Cup draw amid apathy, legal threats2 days ago
-
Evenepoel says 'long journey' ahead after postal van collision2 days ago
-
PSB approves reform package for sport federations2 days ago
-
Naqvi presents Rs 10 mln to T20 WC wining Pak blind cricket team2 days ago
-
PCB Inter-Club Tournament final round begins tomorrow2 days ago