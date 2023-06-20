UrduPoint.com

Bangladesh Beat Pakistan In Women's Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 20, 2023 | 06:56 PM

Bangladesh beat Pakistan in Women's Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023

Bangladesh A beat Pakistan A by six runs in the second semi-final of the ACC Women's Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground in Hong Kong on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ):Bangladesh A beat Pakistan A by six runs in the second semi-final of the ACC Women's Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground in Hong Kong on Tuesday.

Bangladesh A will take on India A in the final of the tournament scheduled tomorrow at the same venue.

Wet outfield caused a delayed start as the match was reduced to nine overs per side, according to information made available here by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).� Batting first, Bangladesh A managed to score 59 for seven in nine overs.

Nahida Akter top-scored for her side with a 16-ball 21, which included three fours and one six.

For Pakistan, captain Fatima Sana was the pick of the bowlers with three for 10 runs from two overs.

Left-arm spinner Anoosha Nasir bagged two wickets for six runs.

In turn, chasing a 60-run target, Pakistan fell short of Bangladesh's total by six runs as they scrambled to 53 for four.

Opening batter Eyman Fatima top-scored for her side with 18 off 15 deliveries, smashing two fours and a six.

Bangladesh's Rabeya Khan took two wickets for 13 runs from two overs.

Scores in brief: Bangladesh A beat Pakistan A by six runs Bangladesh A 59-7, nine overs (Nahida Akter 21; Fatima Sana 3-10, Anoosha Nasir 2-6)Pakistan A 53-4, nine overs (Eyman Fatima 18; Rabeya Khan 2-13)Player of the match � Nahida Akter

