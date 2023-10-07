Open Menu

Bangladesh Beat Pakistan To Secure Bronze Medal In Asian Games

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 07, 2023 | 11:36 AM

HANGZHOU: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-October 7th, 2023) Bangladesh beat Pakistan by six wickets on DLS to secure the bronze medal in the 19th Asian Games men’s cricket event at the Zhejiang University of Technology Pingfeng Cricket Field in Hangzhou on Saturday morning.

The match had a delayed start due to rain and was shortened to 13 overs a side after Bangladesh won the toss and opted to field first. Pakistan managed to score 48 for one in five overs when rain interrupted play. Mirza Baig top-scored for his side, returning undefeated on 32 off 18 balls, which included four fours and two sixes.

As no further play was possible during Pakistan’s innings, Bangladesh were given a revised target of 65 to win from five overs. In the run-chase, Bangladesh got off to a flying start and were in course to achieve the target with ease, needing 25 runs from two overs.

However, Arshad Iqbal, Pakistan’s most successful bowler, conceded only five runs in the penultimate over and dismissed Afif Hossain (20, 11b, 3x4s, 1x6) leaving Bangladesh requiring 20 runs in the final over.

Left-arm spinner Sufiyan Muqeem bowling the final over, went for 16 runs in the first four deliveries, but came back stronger to dismiss Yasir Ali (38, 16b, 4x4s, 2x6s) the top run-getter for Bangladesh the next ball. With four runs required on the final ball, Rakibul Hasan struck a boundary to help his side win the bronze medal.

For Pakistan, Arshad was the most successful bowler with three for 14 runs from two overs.

Scores in brief:

Bangladesh beat Pakistan by six wickets (DLS)

Pakistan 48-1, 5 overs (Mirza Baig 32 not out)

Bangladesh 65-4, 5 overs (Yasir Ali 34, Afif Hossain 20; Arshad Iqbal 3-14)

More Stories From Sports