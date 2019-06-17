UrduPoint.com
Bangladesh Beat West Indies By Seven Wickets In World Cup

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 11:48 PM

Bangladesh powered to the second highest run chase in World Cup history as Shakib Al Hasan's brilliant century clinched a memorable seven-wicket win over the West Indies on Monday

Taunton, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 17th Jun, 2019 ) :Bangladesh powered to the second highest run chase in World Cup history as Shakib Al Hasan's brilliant century clinched a memorable seven-wicket win over the West Indies on Monday.

Shakib blasted 124 from 99 balls and Linton Das hit a superb 94 from 69 deliveries to lead Bangladesh to 322-3 with 8.3 overs to spare at Taunton.

Bangladesh's joint highest one-day international run chase put them behind only Ireland's 329-7 against England in 2011 in the history of successful World Cup chases.

Mashrafe Mortaza's side remain in with a chance of reaching the semi-finals after their second win in five matches.

