Bangladesh Beat West Indies By Seven Wickets In World Cup
Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 11:48 PM
Bangladesh powered to the second highest run chase in World Cup history as Shakib Al Hasan's brilliant century clinched a memorable seven-wicket win over the West Indies on Monday
Shakib blasted 124 from 99 balls and Linton Das hit a superb 94 from 69 deliveries to lead Bangladesh to 322-3 with 8.3 overs to spare at Taunton.
Bangladesh's joint highest one-day international run chase put them behind only Ireland's 329-7 against England in 2011 in the history of successful World Cup chases.
Mashrafe Mortaza's side remain in with a chance of reaching the semi-finals after their second win in five matches.