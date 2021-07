Harare, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :Bangladesh defeated Zimbabwe by 220 runs on the final day of a one-off Test at Harare sports Club on Sunday.

Needing to score a world record 477 runs to win, the home team were all out for 256 after resolute resistance from Donald Tiripano and Blessing Muzarabani kept the tourists waiting.