Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by nine wickets to win T20 series

Dhaka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by nine wickets in the second Twenty20 international to clinch the two-match series 2-0 in Dhaka on Wednesday.

Opener Liton Das hit an unbeaten 60 off 45 balls as Bangladesh reached 120-1 in 15.5 overs after Zimbabwe were restricted to 119-7 in 20.

Brendan Taylor scored an unbeaten 59 earlier for Zimbabwe as Al-Amin Hossain and Mustafizur Rahman finished with 2-22 and 2-25 respectively for Bangladesh.

Bangladesh won Monday's first match of the series by 48 runs.

The home side also won the preceding three-match one-day international series 3-0 and one-off Test series by an innings and 106 runs.