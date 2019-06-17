Bangladesh bowl against West Indies in World Cup

Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza won the toss and elected to bowl first in Monday's World Cup match against the West Indies at Taunton

Taunton, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 17th Jun, 2019 ) :Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza won the toss and elected to bowl first in Monday's World Cup match against the West Indies at Taunton.

Mashrafe admitted he was hoping to take advantage of a pitch that might help his bowlers early on.

"There might be something in the wicket. The boys have been well prepared, so let's see," he said.

West Indies skipper Jason Holder conceded he would have bowled first as well given the pitch conditions and cloud cover in the west country.

"I would have liked to bowl as well but it's an opportunity to make some runs," he said.

"We'll probably have to fight for the first 10 overs but we have the firepower to do it. It's for us to be a little smarter." Carlos Brathwaite was left out of the West Indies in favour of Darren Bravo.

All-rounder Brathwaite received an official reprimand for showing dissent during his side's defeat against England last week.

The incident occurred when Brathwaite was given out for 14.

Both the West Indies and Bangladesh have won one of their four group matches, with two defeats and one no result apiece.

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (wkt), Nicholas Pooran, Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder (capt), Andre Russell, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Shannon Gabriel Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wkt), Liton Das, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza (capt), Mustafizur Rahman Umpires: Rod Tucker (AUS) and Sundaram Ravi (IND)tv umpire: Paul Wilson (AUS)Match referee: David Boon (AUS)