UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bangladesh Call Up New Faces For West Indies Tests

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Sat 30th January 2021 | 06:20 PM

Bangladesh call up new faces for West Indies Tests

Chittagong, Bangladesh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) :Bangladesh on Saturday named uncapped fast bowler Hasan Mahmud and batsman Yasir Ali to the country's 18-man squad for two Tests against West Indies starting on Wednesday.

Hasan played his first T20 for Bangladesh against Zimbabwe last year and his 50 over international debut in the series against West Indies this month, while Yasir is yet to represent the country in any format.

Also included in the squad was star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who had limped off the field during the third ODI with a groin injury.

A subsequent medical scan did not reveal a major problem, paving the way for a comeback to the Test side.

"He batted in the net today and looked okay.

We will observe him again when he bowls in the nets. We will not rush him in the first Test if he is not fully fit," said chief selector Minhajul Abdein.

Shakib was previously suspended for one year up until October for failing to report corruption.

Pacer Taskin Ahmed, who last played a Test in September 2017, was also recalled to the team.

The first Test will be played in Chittagong while the second starts in Dhaka on February 11.

Bangladesh squadMominul Haque (capt), Tamim Iqbal, Shakib Al Hasan, Najmul Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Liton Das, Yasir Ali, Saif Hassan, Mustafizur Rahman, Mehidy Hasan, Taijul islam, Shadman Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Abu Jayed, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud

Related Topics

Corruption T20 Bangladesh Dhaka Chittagong Zimbabwe Mohammad Mithun Mushfiqur Rahim Shakib Al Hasan Taijul Islam Tamim Iqbal Taskin Ahmed Mustafizur Rahman February September October 2017 National University

Recent Stories

India releases poisonous water into Sutlej river, ..

22 minutes ago

Shehzad Roy expresses concerns over physical tortu ..

53 minutes ago

Kashmir Solidarity Day to be observed in befitting ..

55 minutes ago

PVMC conducts online session on veterinary science ..

55 minutes ago

FC inaugurates water filtration plant

58 minutes ago

‘Why Fawad Alam not selected earlier by Karachi- ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.