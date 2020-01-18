UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bangladesh Call Up Uncapped Mahmud For Pakistan Tour Amid Safety Debate

Muhammad Rameez 40 seconds ago Sat 18th January 2020 | 04:22 PM

Bangladesh call up uncapped Mahmud for Pakistan tour amid safety debate

Bangladesh on Saturday called up uncapped fast bowler Hasan Mahmud for their three-match Twenty20 series in Pakistan which has been engulfed by fears over player safety.

Dhaka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ) :Bangladesh on Saturday called up uncapped fast bowler Hasan Mahmud for their three-match Twenty20 series in Pakistan which has been engulfed by fears over player safety.

Opener Tamim Iqbal returns after skipping a home series against Afghanistan and Zimbabwe and a tour in India. Mosaddek Hossain, Arafat Sunny, Taijul islam and Abu Hider have been dropped from the squad.

"Hasan is a quick bowler and has a good future. So we thought maybe this is the right time to give him a break," said Bangladesh Cricket Board's chief selector Minhajul Abedin.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim was left out after saying he would not go to Pakistan for security reasons.

A senior BCB official said batting coach Neil McKenzie, spin bowling coach Daniel Vettori and fielding coach Rayan Cook would also not accompany the team.

Mushfiqur, 32, remained adamant that he would not be with the squad when they leave on Wednesday.

"I decided it a long time ago and informed the board. I have submitted a letter too. My family is concerned, and don't want me to go," Mushfiqur told reporters late Friday.

He has also kept his name off the draft for the Pakistan Super League T20 tournament.

"There's no bigger sin for me than not playing for Bangladesh. But I had refused an offer to play in the PSL after finding out that the tournament will be entirely held in Pakistan," he said.

"I agree that things have improved in Pakistan, but I will gain confidence when I see teams going there for the next two years. I have been to Pakistan before, it is a great place to play cricket." Mushfiqur's absence will be a blow for Bangladesh who are already without suspended all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan and lost their two recent Tests in India inside three days. "I wish good luck to our team," he said.

Bangladesh play their T20s in Lahore from January 24-27 before returning home. They will go back to Pakistan for the first Test starting February 7 and visit again to play a one day international in Karachi on April 3 and the second Test from April 5.

Bangladesh squad: Mahmudullah (capt), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Naim, Nazmul Hossain, Liton Das, Mohammad Mithun, Afif Hossain, Mahadi Hasan, Aminul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Shafiul Islam, Al-Amin Hossain, Rubel Hossain and Hasan Mahmud.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan India Cricket Lahore Afghanistan T20 Bangladesh Pakistan Super League Visit Zimbabwe Al-Amin Hossain Arafat Sunny Mahmudullah Mohammad Mithun Mushfiqur Rahim Rubel Hossain Shafiul Islam Shakib Al Hasan Soumya Sarkar Taijul Islam Tamim Iqbal Nazmul Hossain Mustafizur Rahman Abu Hider January February April National University Family From Coach Lucky Cement Limited

Recent Stories

Market rates of bullion in Multan

33 seconds ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2019-20)

35 seconds ago

Eminent activist of Kashmir struggle Abdul Hamid N ..

37 seconds ago

Barty fights to title victory at Adelaide Internat ..

39 seconds ago

Bess takes five as England dominate

10 minutes ago

Louvre reopens after being blocked by strikers

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.