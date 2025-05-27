‘Bangladesh can beat any team if we play good cricket’, believes Litton Das

Bangladesh white-ball captain Litton Das has said that Bangladesh cricket team is capable of beating any team in the world if it plays good cricket

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) Bangladesh white-ball captain Litton Das has said that Bangladesh cricket team is capable of beating any team in the world if it plays good cricket.

Addressing a pre-series press conference at the media center at the Gaddafi stadium here on Tuesday evening, he said the defeat against the UAE was talk of the past, adding that the team will overcome the mistakes it committed in the past and play good cricket against Pakistan.

Litton Das was frank in admitting that Bangladesh Men have not been playing good T20I cricket for the past many years and they needed to improve quick to beat team in their home conditions.

However, he said Pakistan is a balanced side despite the absence of Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi, adding that the tigers will have to play out of their skins to beat Pakistan.

Litton said the Bangladesh were still a balanced side despite the absence of fast bowlers Nahid Rana and experienced Mustafizur Rehman, adding that the absence of the fast bowlers provides an opportunity to the young cricketers to prove their mettle.