Bangladesh Continue Advance But No Joy

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 03, 2022 | 08:50 AM

Mount Maunganui, New Zealand, Jan 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :Bangladesh cautiously advanced towards New Zealand's first innings 328 on the third morning of the first Test in Mount Maunganui on Monday, but lost classy opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy along the way.

Mushfiqur Rahim also came and went as Bangladesh added just 45 runs in the first session to be 220 for four at lunch, still 108 in arrears.

Captain Mominul Haque was on 17 with Liton Das on 12.

The 21-year-old Joy, in only his second Test, could only add eight to his overnight 70 before he fell to New Zealand's most impressive bowler Neil Wagner.

Joy attempted to cut a delivery that was wide of the off-stump but never had control of the shot and the ball was well pouched by a tumbling Henry Nicholls in the gully.

Mominul, who resumed the day on eight, faced 29 deliveries before adding to his score with a single.

But he had luck on his side with Kyle Jamieson dropping a return chance and then he began to walk after being caught behind off Wagner only for the tv umpire to call it a no-ball with Wagner's heel deemed to be not behind the line by the barest of margins.

Trent Boult and Tim Southee tested the batsmen without success with the new ball until Boult bowled from wide around the wicket and Mushfiqur played down the wrong line and was bowled.

For New Zealand Wagner has three for 43 and Boult one for 44.

