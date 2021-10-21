UrduPoint.com

Bangladesh Crush PNG To Reach Super 12s Of T20 World Cup

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 07:20 PM

Bangladesh crush PNG to reach Super 12s of T20 World Cup

Muscat, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :Bangladesh hammered Papua New Guinea by 84 runs on Thursday to qualify for the 12 stage of the Twenty20 World Cup with their second successive win in round one.

Skipper Mahmudullah Riyad (50) and Shakib Al Hasan (46) helped Bangladesh to 181-7 after they elected to bat first in Muscat.

The bowlers, led by Shakib with figures of 4-9, then dismissed PNG, who bow out of the competition with three losses, for 97 in 19.3 overs.

