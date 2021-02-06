UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bangladesh Declare 223-8 Against West Indies

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Sat 06th February 2021 | 04:31 PM

Bangladesh declare 223-8 against West Indies

Bangladesh declared their second innings at 223-8 on the fourth day to set up a 395-run target for the West Indies in the first Test in Chittagong on Saturday

Chittagong (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) :Bangladesh declared their second innings at 223-8 on the fourth day to set up a 395-run target for the West Indies in the first Test in Chittagong on Saturday.

Skipper Mominul Haque struck 115 and put on 133 with Liton Das (69) to provide the backbone of the Bangladesh innings.

Spinners Jomel Warrican (3-57) and Rahkeem Cornwall (3-87) were the most successful West Indies bowlers.

Bangladesh earlier scored 430 in their first innings before bowling out the West Indies for 259.

Related Topics

Bangladesh Chittagong Cornwall Mominul Haque Jomel Warrican

Recent Stories

CTD arrests terrorist planning terror attack in Ka ..

2 minutes ago

Indian State of Telangana Starts Vaccinating Polic ..

2 minutes ago

Somalia leaders fail to reach deal on elections: g ..

2 minutes ago

Muguruza sets up Barty final as Grampians Trophy c ..

2 minutes ago

Two Sumatran tigers escape Indonesian zoo, one sho ..

6 minutes ago

Bangladesh v West Indies first Test scoreboard

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.