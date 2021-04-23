UrduPoint.com
Bangladesh Declare On 541-7 In First Sri Lanka Test

Zeeshan Mehtab 9 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 04:15 PM

Bangladesh declare on 541-7 in first Sri Lanka Test

Mushfiqur Rahim hit an unbeaten 68 as Bangladesh declared their first innings on 541 for seven on day three of the first Test against Sri Lanka on Friday

Pallekele (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :Mushfiqar Rahim hit an unbeaten 68 as Bangladesh declared their first innings on 541 for seven on day three of the first Test against Sri Lanka on Friday.

Mushfiqur improved from his overnight 43 to notch up his 23rd Test half-century and help the tourists record the highest total in Pallekele. India posted 487 all out in 2017.

Mushfiqur was involved in an 87-run fifth-wicket stand with overnight partner and wicketkeeper-batsman Liton Das, who scored 50.

Resuming the day on 474-4, Bangladesh batted for 91 minutes and faced 18 overs adding 67 runs before skipper Mominul Haque called his batsmen back in the first session.

Left-arm seamer Vishwa Fernando took two wickets in the morning to finish with figures of four for 96. Suranga Lakmal accounted for the other wicket to fall in the morning.

Bangladesh's total was boosted by centuries from Mominul (127) and Najmul Shanto (163) as the pair put on 242 runs for the third wicket after they elected to bat first at the start of the two-match series.

