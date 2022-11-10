UrduPoint.com

Bangladesh Defeats Pakistan In First U-19 One-day Match

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 10, 2022 | 06:38 PM

Bangladesh defeats Pakistan in first U-19 one-day match

Maruf Mridha's player of the match bowling performance of four wickets for 38 runs and half-centuries by openers Chowdhury Mohammad Rizwan and Ashiqur Rahman Shibli handed Bangladesh a comfortable seven-wicket win over Pakistan in the first of three U19 one-day matches played at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Thursday

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :Maruf Mridha's player of the match bowling performance of four wickets for 38 runs and half-centuries by openers Chowdhury Mohammad Rizwan and Ashiqur Rahman Shibli handed Bangladesh a comfortable seven-wicket win over Pakistan in the first of three U19 one-day matches played at the Multan cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Mridha's splendid opening spell reduced Pakistan to three for three after Bangladesh captain Ahrar Amin decided to bowl at the toss. Pakistan, however, managed to score 202, thanks to brilliant fightback from Arafat Minhas and Uzair Mumtaz.

Arafat top-scored with 77-ball 71 not out, smashing seven fours and four sixes, and Uzair scored 57 off 76 in which he hit four fours and two sixes.

Mohammad Tayyab Arif was the only player to put up a notable score in the top order with 28.

Bangladesh openers Rizwan and Shibli never allowed Pakistan any opportunity of bouncing back with their solid opening stand of 160. Rizwan made 79 off 86 balls, hitting 10 fours and a six, while Shibli made 74 in 112 balls (eight fours).

Pakistan's Ali Raza dismissed both openers, but it was all too late by then as Sharear Sakib (18 not out) and Ahrar (seven not out) took the visitors over the line comfortably with 4.5 overs spare.

The second and third one-day matches will be played on 12 and 14 November.

