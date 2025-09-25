ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Bangladesh booked their place in the final of the SAFF U17 Championship 2025 after defeating Pakistan 2-0 in the first semifinal at Sri Lanka.

Bangladesh got off to a flying start, with Nazmul Huda scoring the opening goal in the 3rd minute, said a press release.

Just a minute later, Mohammad Rahman doubled the lead with a strike in the 4th minute, giving Bangladesh early control of the match.

Despite their efforts to regain momentum, Pakistan wasn't able to turn the game around. The second semifinal will be played between India and Nepal.