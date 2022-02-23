UrduPoint.com

Bangladesh Dismiss Afghanistan For 215 Despite Zadran's 67

Published February 23, 2022

Fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman took three wickets as Bangladesh bowled out Afghanistan for 215, despite Najibullah Zadran's half-century in the first one-day international on Wednesday

Chittagong, Bangladesh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman took three wickets as Bangladesh bowled out Afghanistan for 215, despite Najibullah Zadran's half-century in the first one-day international on Wednesday.

Afghanistan lost regular wickets after they elected to bat first at the start of the three-match series but Zadran gave them a respectable total with his 67 in Chittagong.

Mustafizur returned figures of 3-35 while Shoriful islam (2-38), Shakib Al Hasan (2-50) and Taskin Ahmed (2-55) combined to rattle the Afghanistan batting.

Rahmat Shah (34), skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi (28) and Mohammad Nabi (20) got starts but could not convert them into a big score.

Zadran put 63 runs with Nabi for the fifth wicket to help Afghanistan recover from 102-4.

Shoriful ended Zadran's patient 84-ball knock in the penultimate over as Mahmudullah Riyad took the catch at long-on.

Mustafizur wrapped up Afghanistan's innings three balls later - in 49.1 overs - with the wicket of Yamin Ahmadzai.

>