Bangladesh Dismiss Australia For Their Lowest T20 Total Of 62
Muhammad Rameez 56 seconds ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 09:35 PM
Dhaka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :Bangladesh skittled out Australia for their lowest ever Twenty20 total of 62 to seal the series 4-1 on Monday.
Chasing 123 for victory, Australia crashed out in 13.4 overs with Shakib Al Hasan taking four wickets in the 60-run rout in Dhaka.