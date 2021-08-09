Bangladesh dismiss Australia for their lowest T20 total of 62

Bangladesh skittled out Australia for their lowest ever Twenty20 total of 62 to seal the series 4-1 on Monday

Chasing 123 for victory, Australia crashed out in 13.4 overs with Shakib Al Hasan taking four wickets in the 60-run rout in Dhaka.