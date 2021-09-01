UrduPoint.com

Bangladesh Dismiss New Zealand For 60 In T20 Opener

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 05:15 PM

Bangladesh dismiss New Zealand for 60 in T20 opener

Fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman claimed three wickets as Bangladesh on Wednesday beat out New Zealand in the first of five matches

Dhaka, Sept 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman claimed three wickets as Bangladesh on Wednesday beat out New Zealand in the first of five matches.

Skipper Tom Latham and Henry Nicholls scored 18 each before New Zealand were bowled out in 16.

5 overs following their decision to bat first in Dhaka.

The Kiwis were dismissed for their joint-lowest Twenty20 total of 60 -- the same score against Sri Lanka in 2014 at Chattogram.

Spinners Nasum Ahmed and Shakib Al Hasan and pace bowler Mohammad Saifuddin took two wickets each.

