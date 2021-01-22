UrduPoint.com
Bangladesh Dismiss West Indies For 148 In Second ODI

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 03:14 PM

Bangladesh dismiss West Indies for 148 in second ODI

Off-spinner Mehidy Hasan claimed a career best four wickets for 25 as Bangladesh bowled out the West Indies for 148 in their second one-day international on Friday

Off-spinner Mehidy Hasan claimed a career best four wickets for 25 as Bangladesh bowled out the West Indies for 148 in their second one-day international on Friday.

The hosts, who won Wednesday's opening match by six wickets, took early wickets before Rovman Powell hit 41 off 65 balls to boost the West Indies innings.

Debutant opener Kjorn Ottley (24) and Nkrumah Bonner (20) were other notable scorers for West Indies.

After West Indies skipper Jason Mohammed chose to bat, left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman claimed the first breakthrough by removing Sunil Ambris for six hitting a catch to Mehidy.

West Indies kept losing more wickets after Bangladesh introduced spin.

Mehidy removed Ottley and Joshua Da Silva (5) in the same over while Shakib Al Hasan bowled Andre McCarthy for only three.

Kyle Mayers, the highest scorer in the previous match, was run out for zero before Shakib trapped skipper Mohammed leg-before for 11 to leave the West Indies struggling at 67-6.

Powell and Alzarri Joseph put on 32 for the ninth wicket to help West Indies past 100 runs.

Mustafizur, who gave away just two runs in his opening four overs, returned to end West Indies' resistance by removing Joseph for 17.

Mehidy stumped Powell to wrap-up the innings in 43.4 overs.

