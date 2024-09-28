ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) Bangladesh secured a dramatic 8-7 victory over Pakistan in a nail-biting penalty shootout to advance to the final of the SAFF U-17 Championship 2024, held in Bhutan.

The match started with both teams creating early chances but failing to find the net, said a press release.

Pakistan took the lead in the 32nd minute when Muhammad Shahab Ahmed scored a well-taken goal, putting his side ahead 1-0. Pakistan extended their lead in the 62nd minute, with Abdul Rehman calmly converting a penalty to make it 2-0.

Despite the setback, Bangladesh fought back fiercely.

Their persistence paid off in the 74th minute when MD Manik scored, cutting Pakistan's lead to 2-1. In extra time, Manik again found the net, equalizing in the 94th minute to force the match into a penalty shootout.

In the shootout, both teams displayed remarkable composure, with the score locked at 7-7 after the regular five penalties.

Pakistan missed their eighth penalty, and Bangladesh successfully converted theirs to win the match 8-7. Bangladesh now advance to face India in the final, set to take place on September 30.