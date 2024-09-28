Bangladesh Edge Pakistan On Penalties In SAFF U17 C'ship
Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 28, 2024 | 10:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) Bangladesh secured a dramatic 8-7 victory over Pakistan in a nail-biting penalty shootout to advance to the final of the SAFF U-17 Championship 2024, held in Bhutan.
The match started with both teams creating early chances but failing to find the net, said a press release.
Pakistan took the lead in the 32nd minute when Muhammad Shahab Ahmed scored a well-taken goal, putting his side ahead 1-0. Pakistan extended their lead in the 62nd minute, with Abdul Rehman calmly converting a penalty to make it 2-0.
Despite the setback, Bangladesh fought back fiercely.
Their persistence paid off in the 74th minute when MD Manik scored, cutting Pakistan's lead to 2-1. In extra time, Manik again found the net, equalizing in the 94th minute to force the match into a penalty shootout.
In the shootout, both teams displayed remarkable composure, with the score locked at 7-7 after the regular five penalties.
Pakistan missed their eighth penalty, and Bangladesh successfully converted theirs to win the match 8-7. Bangladesh now advance to face India in the final, set to take place on September 30.
