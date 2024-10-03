Bangladesh 'emotional' After First Win In 10 Years At Women's T20 World Cup
Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 03, 2024 | 11:50 PM
Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana Joty on Thursday described her team's first victory in a Women's T20 World Cup match for a decade as "very emotional" and suggested it would create "momentum" for the women's game at home
Sharjah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana Joty on Thursday described her team's first victory in a Women's T20 World Cup match for a decade as "very emotional" and suggested it would create "momentum" for the women's game at home.
Bangladesh secured a 16-run win over Scotland in their World Cup opener in Sharjah after posting what appeared to be a flimsy 119-7 in their 20 overs.
Their bowling attack, however, tied the Scots down and restricted them to 103-7.
"I would say that a win after 10 years, we all are very emotional because we have been waiting for this victory for a long time," said Joty who was playing in her 100th T20I.
"No matter how good the cricket we play, if it doesn't translate into victory, it means nothing. And I would say for women's cricket, after a long time, I feel like we have done something.
"We have always said about Bangladesh that we have to create momentum and then we will move forward with that momentum.
"Now it seems like we are going to dream of doing something bigger. Similarly, the fans and family who support us in Bangladesh are dreaming that we can do something better than that."
The momentum for women's cricket in Bangladesh would have had a far bigger boost had they been staging the event as planned.
Instead, weeks of widespread political unrest in Bangladesh, which eventually led to the installation of an interim government, saw the tournament switched to the United Arab Emirates, with Bangladesh remaining as nominal hosts.
"Initially it was very heartbreaking because we always bear in mind that we are going to play in front of our home crowd," said Joty.
"But still, the people who came here today, it was brilliant.
"As a professional player and as a professional team, I think we should move on from the disappointment, not think about what could have been.
"We were able to play here and we are pretty fortunate. We all are healthy and we all are safe and representing our country and got a good win in front of a good number of people.
"Back home, they were very happy. We will get the reaction of our family and friends and fans. And definitely, they're in a very good mood right now."
Scotland's Saskia Horley, who took 3-13 at the back end of the Bangladesh innings, admitted there was "a bit of disappointment" about losing their first T20 World Cup match but said there was "a hell of a lot of passion and pride" about competing at the World Cup.
"You know, our captain, Kathyrn Bryce, just said like, we're going to be history makers here. Anything above that is a bonus."
Bangladesh remain in Sharjah for their next Group B game against England on Saturday while Scotland, who were playing their first ever T20 World Cup match, will be up against former champions West Indies in Dubai on Sunday.
Recent Stories
World Culture Festival Karachi in full swing
Pakistan down Sri Lanka at Women's T20 World Cup
Bangladesh, Pakistan win Women's T20 World Cup openers
PHDEC hosts seminar on Cherry exports to China
Relief in Brazil, Asia over delay to EU deforestation rules
KU, Unikarians organize special ceremony to appreciate teachers’ role in socie ..
"Education Opportunities: GB students to get benefit from Sukkur IBA University ..
More than 20 dead after boat sinks on DR Congo lake
Cricket: Pakistan v Sri Lanka Women's T20 World Cup scores
Oil prices jump, stocks fall on Middle East tensions
Ensuring smooth flow of traffic on roads top priority; SSP Traffic
Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwaar ul Haq calls for media's more ..
More Stories From Sports
-
Pakistan down Sri Lanka at Women's T20 World Cup55 seconds ago
-
Bangladesh, Pakistan win Women's T20 World Cup openers7 seconds ago
-
Cricket: Pakistan v Sri Lanka Women's T20 World Cup scores2 minutes ago
-
Solanke handed England recall as Bellingham returns1 hour ago
-
PCB announces match officials for Pak-England test rubber2 hours ago
-
Faheem Ashraf to lead Pakistan in Hong Kong Cricket Sixes2 hours ago
-
Mohammad Faizan shines with bat and ball on the opening day of President’s Cup4 hours ago
-
DCM Natalie Baker visits U-19 girls at NCA4 hours ago
-
Kirsten K. Hawkins' led delegation visits National Cricket Academy4 hours ago
-
Pakistan to host Cross Country Athletics C'ship5 hours ago
-
Meeting reviews 20th Cholistan Desert Rally arrangements5 hours ago
-
Cricket: Scotland v Bangladesh Women's T20 World Cup scores5 hours ago