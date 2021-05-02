UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bangladesh Face Uphill Battle Against Sri Lanka

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Sun 02nd May 2021 | 02:50 PM

Bangladesh face uphill battle against Sri Lanka

Pallekele, Sri Lanka, May 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :Sri Lanka set Bangladesh a formidable target of 437 in the second Test Sunday, by declaring their second innings on 194 for nine at the hill city of Pallekele.

No team has reached such a large target in Test history.

The hosts, who resumed batting on day four from the overnight score of 17 for two, declared after lunch. Sri Lanka lost quick wickets but, with a first-innings lead of 242, had room to manouevre.

Skipper Dimuth Karunaratne top-scored with 66 runs. He finished the series with 428 runs in three innings, having scored a double hundred, a hundred and a half-century.

Bangladesh's left-arm spinner Taijul islam bagged his eighth five-wicket haul, for 72.

The greatest run chase in the history of Test cricket is the 418 made by the West Indies against Australia in 2003 in Antigua.

The most successful run chase at Pallekele, a picturesque hill resort, is 382 by Pakistan in 2015.

Should Bangladesh succeed in forcing a draw with 150 overs left in the game, Sri Lanka risks falling to their lowest world ranking.

The first Test ended in a draw after a festival of runs, the two sides scoring 1,289 for the loss of just 17 wickets over the five days.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket World Australia Bangladesh Sri Lanka Lead Taijul Islam Sunday 2015 From

Recent Stories

TAQA completes $1.5 billion 7-year and 30-year dua ..

54 minutes ago

Air Arabia resumes flights to Almaty

2 hours ago

India&#039;s COVID-19 daily cases hold close to re ..

2 hours ago

UN condemns suicide attack on Afghanistan&#039;s L ..

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Chairman of Sudan&#039;s Sovere ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.