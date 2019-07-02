UrduPoint.com
Bangladesh Fight To Keep World Cup Hopes Alive Against India

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 09:34 PM

Bangladesh fight to keep World Cup hopes alive against India

Birmingham, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :Bangladesh lost opener Tamim Iqbal early in their chase of 315 against India at Edgbaston on Tuesday as they fought to stay alive in the World Cup.

Tamim departed for 22 after chopping a ball onto his stumps.

Bangladesh were 73 for one after 15 overs, with Soumya Sarkar on 33 and Shakib Al Hasan 16 not out.

Rohit Sharma's attacking 102 gave India the platform to make a huge score but a clatter of late wickets and some canny bowling restricted them to 314 for nine in their 50 overs.

The opener survived an early scare to make 104 and take control against the Bangladesh bowlers after India elected to bat first with their eye on confirming a semi-final spot.

Sharma and opening partner KL Rahul put on 180 runs -- the highest stand for the first wicket in the tournament -- to get India off to a flying start.

But Bangladesh paceman Mustafizur Rahman claimed five wickets, including the prized scalp of skipper Virat Kohli for 26, to check India's surge and keep them in the game.

Mustafizur returned figures of 5-59 in his 10 overs.

Sharma, who was dropped on nine by Tamim at deep midwicket, reached his second successive ton with a single off Shakib, celebrating by flipping his bat in the air.

Sharma played an attacking knock, hitting seven fours and five sixes in his 92-ball stay at the wicket, cheered by a largely pro-India crowd in Birmingham.

But he was caught at extra cover by Liton Das off the bowling of Soumya and Rahul, who filled an opener's slot following an injury to Shikhar Dhawan, was caught behind off Rubel Hossain for 77.

Mustafizur struck twice in the space of three balls to remove Kohli and Hardik Pandya as India lost momentum.

Pant once again showed his worth in the number four position with a brisk 48, using the short boundary on one side of the ground to his advantage.

M.S. Dhoni, who received flak for not upping the tempo in India's first World Cup defeat to hosts England on Sunday, chipped in with a 33-ball 35.

But India managed just 35 runs in the last five overs and lost four wickets including three in Mustafizur's final over.

A win for India would ensure a semi-final spot in the 10-team event.

Bangladesh need to win both of their final fixtures, against India and Pakistan, and for results elsewhere to go in their favour.

More Stories From Sports

