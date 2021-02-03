UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bangladesh Lose Tamim, Najmul In Opening Session

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 11:20 AM

Bangladesh lose Tamim, Najmul in opening session

Chittagong, Bangladesh, Feb 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Bangladesh lost two wickets to reach 69-2 in the opening session of the first Test against the West Indies in Chittagong on Wednesday.

Opener Tamim Iqbal fell for nine runs in the fifth over after skipper Mominul Haque won the toss and elected to bat at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.

Kemar Roach bowled Tamim with an in-swinger shortly after the batsman reclaimed the record of Bangladesh's leading Test run-scorer with a single.

Tamim, who was playing his 61st Test, has now 4,414 to his tally, one more than his teammate Mushfiqur Rahim.

Najmul Hossain was then run out for 25 after putting on 43 runs for the second wicket with opener Shadman Islam.

Shadman, who struck a boundary off the first ball of the game, remained unbeaten on 33 at the break.

Skipper Mominul (two not out) was accompanying Shadman, who has hit four boundaries so far, at the crease when they took lunch.

Bangladesh picked four spinners -- Shakib Al Hasan, Taijul islam, Nayeem Hasan and Mehidy Hasan -- alongside lone pace bowler Mustafizur Rahman in their line-up.

The West Indies handed a Test debut to Nkrumah Bonner, Kyle Mayers and Shayne Moseley.

Related Topics

Bangladesh Chittagong Mominul Haque Mushfiqur Rahim Shakib Al Hasan Taijul Islam Tamim Iqbal Mustafizur Rahman Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

COVID-19 kills 56 more people during last 24 hours ..

1 minute ago

UAE Press: Amid pandemic, digital wellbeing is cru ..

1 hour ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 3 February 2021

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Al Bowardi, ICRC President discuss advancing coope ..

10 hours ago

UAE moving forward confidently to containing pande ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.