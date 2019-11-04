Bangladesh makes history by defeating India first time in T20 match

(@fidahassanain)

Mushfiqur Rahim's unbeaten half-century paved the way for Bangladesh to make historic win over India

NEW DEHLI:(Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 4th, 2019) In an histric move, Bangladesh made first-ever Twenty20 International victory over India on Sunday night.

Mushfiqur Rahim 's unbeaten half-century led Bangladesh to make victory overr India first even since Bangladesh entered into T20 matches.

Mushfiqur made 60 to anchor Bangladesh's chase of 149 as the tourists achieved their target with three balls to spare. They won by seven wickets to lead the three-match series 1-0. Two matches between India and Bangladesh have yet to be played.

In yesterday's match, bowlers Shafiul islam and Aminul Islam claimed two wickets each to play a key part in Bangladesh winning their first T20 against India in nine attempts.

The Indian capital has been blanketed by smog with authorities saying air pollution had reached "emergency" levels, with schools closed and other restrictions imposed. There was huge pollution descended over Dehli when the both teams were playing the match. But the teams continued to play at Delhi's Feroz Shah Kotla ground with Bangladesh restricting the hosts to 148 for six after electing to bowl first.

Bangladesh team faced trouble at 54 for two when Soumya Sarkar, who made 39, and Mushfiqur put on a crucial 60-run stand for the third wicket.

Soumya was bowled by paceman Khaleel Ahmed but Mushfiqur survived a dropped chance at 38 to hit four consecutive boundaries off Ahmed to put Bangladesh ahead.

Skipper Mahmudullah Riyad joined Mushfiqur at the crease and brought up the win with a six off debutant all-rounder Shivam Dube. He made an unbeaten 15.

India lost early wickets including skipper Rohit Sharma who was trapped leg before wicket for nine off Shafiul in the first over of the innings.

Aminul then struck twice to rattle the opposition top-order with KL Rahul, who made 15, and Shreyas Iyer, who scored 22, letting go of their starts.

Opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan made 41 with three sixes but returned to the pavilion after being run out as India slumped further.

However, the pollution which has turned to be serious caused problems for the fans who were not as no much zeal was seen there.