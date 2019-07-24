UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bangladesh Name Extra Bowler To Beat Heat In Sri Lanka

Muhammad Rameez 38 seconds ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 01:41 PM

Bangladesh name extra bowler to beat heat in Sri Lanka

Bangladesh on Wednesday added fast bowler Shafiul Islam to their squad for the whirlwind three-match one-day international series against Sri Lanka in Colombo as cover with hot weather expected

Dhaka, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :Bangladesh on Wednesday added fast bowler Shafiul islam to their squad for the whirlwind three-match one-day international series against Sri Lanka in Colombo as cover with hot weather expected.

Chief selector Minhajul Abedin said: "After the practice match yesterday, the team management felt we might need an additional pace bowler. The condition in Sri Lanka is really hot now." The visiting Bangladeshi side defeated Sri Lanka board President's XI by five wickets in Tuesday's warm-up match in Colombo.

Shafiul last played for Bangladesh in a one-day international in October 2016 against England in Chittagong.

The three matches will be held in rapid succession on July 26, 28 and 31 in Colombo.

Related Topics

Weather Bangladesh Sri Lanka Chittagong Colombo Shafiul Islam July October 2016 National University Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Wife Fatima says she found out about Mohsin’s re ..

4 minutes ago

Zara Noor Abbas shares how she faced body shaming ..

6 minutes ago

Ehsaas Program's entire agenda on women' welfare: ..

37 seconds ago

Russian opposition leader Navalny says he has been ..

41 seconds ago

N. Korean Embassy Expects Russian Vessel Seized by ..

43 seconds ago

Saudi Red Crescent to serve pilgrims during year h ..

46 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.