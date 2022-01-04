Bangladesh out for 458, lead New Zealand by 130

Mount Maunganui, New Zealand, Jan 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :Bangladesh were all out for 458 in their first innings to lead New Zealand by 130 on the fourth morning of the first Test in Mount Maunganui on Tuesday.

After resuming the day at 401 for six, they lost their last four wickets for 57 runs.

Mehidy Hasan and Yasir Ali put on 75 for the seventh wicket before Mehidy was out for 47 and Yasir followed soon after for 26.

Shoriful islam (seven) and Taskin Ahmed (five) both clubbed boundaries in brief cameos at the end.

Bowling for New Zealand, Trent Boult took four for 85.