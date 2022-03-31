Bangladesh overtakes Pakistan in ICC ODI rankings

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Bengal Tigers have won four consecutive ODI series beating Sri Lanka (2-1) and Afghanistan (2-1) at home while whitewashing Zimbabwe away.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 31st, 2022) The Bangladesh Cricket team has improved its International ranking massively amidst their brilliant recent run in One-day International (ODI) format, leaving Pakistan, who are currently placed at number 7.

The Bengal Tigers have won four consecutive ODI series beating Sri Lanka (2-1) and Afghanistan (2-1) at home while whitewashing Zimbabwe away. Bangladesh was at 6 spot in International Cricket Council (ICC).

The recent achievement of the Bangladesh team was to defeat South Africa 2-1 for the first time in South Africa.

Pakistan, on the other hand, lost to Australia in the first ODI yesterday by 88 runs which allowed Bangladesh to be marginally ahead in the rankings.

Babar Azam’s men lost their last ODI series against England 3-0 in July 2021 and haven’t played ODI cricket since then, In contrast to Bangladesh, who continues their impressive performance in the ODI format.