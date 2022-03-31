UrduPoint.com

Bangladesh Overtakes Pakistan In ICC ODI Rankings

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 31, 2022 | 01:52 PM

Bangladesh overtakes Pakistan in ICC ODI rankings

The Bengal Tigers have won four consecutive ODI series beating Sri Lanka (2-1) and Afghanistan (2-1) at home while whitewashing Zimbabwe away.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 31st, 2022) The Bangladesh Cricket team has improved its International ranking massively amidst their brilliant recent run in One-day International (ODI) format, leaving Pakistan, who are currently placed at number 7.

The Bengal Tigers have won four consecutive ODI series beating Sri Lanka (2-1) and Afghanistan (2-1) at home while whitewashing Zimbabwe away. Bangladesh was at 6 spot in International Cricket Council (ICC).

The recent achievement of the Bangladesh team was to defeat South Africa 2-1 for the first time in South Africa.

Pakistan, on the other hand, lost to Australia in the first ODI yesterday by 88 runs which allowed Bangladesh to be marginally ahead in the rankings.

Babar Azam’s men lost their last ODI series against England 3-0 in July 2021 and haven’t played ODI cricket since then, In contrast to Bangladesh, who continues their impressive performance in the ODI format.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Afghanistan ICC Australia Bangladesh Sri Lanka South Africa Zimbabwe July

Recent Stories

Iran Concerned About Growing Terrorism Threat From ..

Iran Concerned About Growing Terrorism Threat From Afghanistan - Foreign Ministe ..

12 minutes ago
 S.Korea's industrial output falls for 2 months in ..

S.Korea's industrial output falls for 2 months in February

12 minutes ago
 Vanuatu records 2 deaths of COVID-19

Vanuatu records 2 deaths of COVID-19

12 minutes ago
 Calleri leads Sao Paulo to victory over Palmeiras

Calleri leads Sao Paulo to victory over Palmeiras

12 minutes ago
 Mongolia establishes fund for national tree-planti ..

Mongolia establishes fund for national tree-planting campaign

12 minutes ago
 Restive volcano expels gases, steam in Philippines ..

Restive volcano expels gases, steam in Philippines

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.