Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 04:09 PM

Bangladesh post 297-6 against West Indies in third ODI

Chittagong, Bangladesh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :Four players hit fifties as Bangladesh made 297-6 to set a stiff target in the third one-day international against West Indies in Chittagong on Monday.

Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim struck 64 runs each, while Shakib Al Hasan made 51 and Mahmudullah Ryad an unbeaten 64 off 43 balls.

Sent into bat and looking for a clean sweep of the three-match series against a weakened opponent, the hosts suffered an early blow when Liton Das fell leg before to Alzarri Joseph in the first over.

Kyle Mayers dismissed Najmul Hossain in identical manner after the left-hander made 20 runs.

Tamim and Shakib put on 93 for the third wicket before Joseph ended their partnership, getting Tamim caught by Akeal Hosein at midwicket.

Shakib was bowled by Raymon Reifer shortly after his fifty ending a 48-run stand with Mushfiqur.

Mushfiqur and Mahmudullah then added 72 for the fifth wicket before Reifer struck again. Joseph took a catch at cover and the wicketkeeper-batsman departed after four fours and two sixes in his 55-ball innings.

Mahmudullah took over the onslaught, hitting three sixes and three fours.

More Stories From Sports

