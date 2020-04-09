UrduPoint.com
Bangladesh Postpone Test Series Against Australia

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 04:53 PM

Bangladesh postpone Test series against Australia

Bangladesh's cricket authorities on Thursday said they were postponing a two-match Test series against Australia scheduled for June due to the global coronavirus pandemic, without setting a new date

Dhaka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :Bangladesh's cricket authorities on Thursday said they were postponing a two-match Test series against Australia scheduled for June due to the global coronavirus pandemic, without setting a new date.

The Aussies had been due to play the Tests in Chittagong and Dhaka between June 11 and June 23.

It would have been Australia's third Test series in Bangladesh and second in three years.

The Bangladesh Cricket board (BCB) said it would work with its Australian counterparts to find a future window for the series, which is a part of the ICC World Test Championship.

"This is understandably disappointing for players and fans of both sides," BCB chief Nizamuddin Chowdhury said in a statement.

"The health of our people and communities is the number one priority for both Boards and that is reflected in the action we have taken," said Kevin Roberts of Cricket Australia.

