Bangladesh Recall Wicketkeeper Nurul For Zimbabwe Series

Muhammad Rameez 39 seconds ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 12:24 AM

Dhaka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Bangladesh on Wednesday recalled wicketkeeper-batsman Nurul Hasan for their squad for all three formats in an upcoming tour of Zimbabwe.

Nurul, who last played for Bangladesh in 2018, joins the squad as a back-up for injured wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim, said chief selector Minhajul Abedin.

Mushfiqur will rest for the Twenty20 series but has been included in the Test squad and for a one-day international.

"We expect him to come back before the series starts. But we felt a back-up was needed," Abedin said.

"Sohan (Nurul) has been doing good in recent matches. So, he was included in the squad." Bangladesh will leave home on June 29 for their first series in Zimbabwe in more than eight years.

The series, which starts on July 7, features one Test, three ODIs and three Twenty20 internationals.

Matches will be held behind closed doors at Harare Sport Club, the Zimbabwe cricket announced on Tuesday.

Promising Under-19 World Cup winner Shamim Hossain was handed his maiden call-up in the T20 squad while leg-spinner Aminul islam Biplob was also recalled for the T20s.

All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan will return to the Test squad after he opted out of a two-match Test series against Sri Lanka in April.

Mushfiq asked the Bangladesh Cricket board to grant him leave for the T20Is against Zimbabwe -- a request that has been approved.

Bangladesh squads for Zimbabwe tour: Test Squad: Mominul Haque (Capt), Tamim Iqbal, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shadman Islam, Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Liton Das, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Nurul Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Abu Jayed Chowdhury, Ebadot Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful IslamODI Squad: Tamim Iqbal (Captain), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Liton Das, Nurul Hasan, Naim Sheikh, Mosaddek Hossain, Afif Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mohammad Mithun, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful IslamT20I Squad: Mahmudullah Riyad (Capt),Tamim Iqbal, Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Das, Nurul Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Naim Sheikh, Afif Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Aminul Islam Biplob, Shamim Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed

