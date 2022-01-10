Bangladesh reeling at 27-4 after New Zealand make 521-6

Christchurch, New Zealand, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :Bangladesh were in tatters at 27-4 at tea on day two in the second Test in Christchurch on Monday in reply to New Zealand's mammoth 521 for six declared.

Trent Boult and Tim Southee claimed two quick wickets apiece for the hosts, after captain Tom Latham smacked 252 to put them in a commanding position.

The world Test champions must win to square the two-match series after their shock eight-wicket loss to lowly ranked Bangladesh in the first Test.

While the Bangladesh bowlers had failed to make good use of the green Hagley Oval surface in Christchurch, Boult and Southee had the ball zipping in and away from the batsmen.

For the most part, New Zealand had found the batting easy before declaring midway through the day after Latham had fallen for 252 while trying to up the scoring rate, mindful of rain forecast for the last two days of the Test.

Latham belted a four and a six off successive Mominul Haque deliveries, but when the left-hander went for another big hit he mistimed the strike at a slower delivery and holed out to square leg.

His marathon innings lasted nine hours and 12 minutes. He faced 373 deliveries and hit 34 fours and two sixes.

New Zealand lost five wickets earlier on the second day with Devon Conway, not-out 99 overnight, the first to fall when he was run out by Mehidy Hasan for 109 after Latham had called for a quick single.

It ended a 215-run second-wicket partnership and brought New Zealand's elder statesman Ross Taylor to the crease in his 112th and final Test.

He received a guard of honour on his way to the middle from the Bangladesh players and was quickly into his trademark strokes, with boundaries from a cover drive and a cut shot.

But on 28 he was caught by Shoriful islam at square-leg off Ebadot Hossain and Henry Nicholls (duck) and Daryl Mitchell (three) followed soon after.

Tom Blundell was unbeaten on 57 with Kyle Jamieson on four when the declaration was made.

Bangladesh were in trouble from the second over when an outswinger from Boult was edged by Shadman Islam to Latham at second slip and he was gone for seven.

A similar delivery dismissed Najmul Hossain Shanto for four with another swinging delivery, while Southee bowled debutant Mohammad Naim and captain Mominul without scoring.

Not out were Liton Das and Yasir Ali both on eight. Boult has two for 11 and Southee two for 16.