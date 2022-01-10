UrduPoint.com

Bangladesh Reeling At 27-4 After New Zealand Make 521-6

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 10, 2022 | 08:30 AM

Bangladesh reeling at 27-4 after New Zealand make 521-6

Christchurch, New Zealand, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :Bangladesh were in tatters at 27-4 at tea on day two in the second Test in Christchurch on Monday in reply to New Zealand's mammoth 521 for six declared.

Trent Boult and Tim Southee claimed two quick wickets apiece for the hosts, after captain Tom Latham smacked 252 to put them in a commanding position.

The world Test champions must win to square the two-match series after their shock eight-wicket loss to lowly ranked Bangladesh in the first Test.

While the Bangladesh bowlers had failed to make good use of the green Hagley Oval surface in Christchurch, Boult and Southee had the ball zipping in and away from the batsmen.

For the most part, New Zealand had found the batting easy before declaring midway through the day after Latham had fallen for 252 while trying to up the scoring rate, mindful of rain forecast for the last two days of the Test.

Latham belted a four and a six off successive Mominul Haque deliveries, but when the left-hander went for another big hit he mistimed the strike at a slower delivery and holed out to square leg.

His marathon innings lasted nine hours and 12 minutes. He faced 373 deliveries and hit 34 fours and two sixes.

New Zealand lost five wickets earlier on the second day with Devon Conway, not-out 99 overnight, the first to fall when he was run out by Mehidy Hasan for 109 after Latham had called for a quick single.

It ended a 215-run second-wicket partnership and brought New Zealand's elder statesman Ross Taylor to the crease in his 112th and final Test.

He received a guard of honour on his way to the middle from the Bangladesh players and was quickly into his trademark strokes, with boundaries from a cover drive and a cut shot.

But on 28 he was caught by Shoriful islam at square-leg off Ebadot Hossain and Henry Nicholls (duck) and Daryl Mitchell (three) followed soon after.

Tom Blundell was unbeaten on 57 with Kyle Jamieson on four when the declaration was made.

Bangladesh were in trouble from the second over when an outswinger from Boult was edged by Shadman Islam to Latham at second slip and he was gone for seven.

A similar delivery dismissed Najmul Hossain Shanto for four with another swinging delivery, while Southee bowled debutant Mohammad Naim and captain Mominul without scoring.

Not out were Liton Das and Yasir Ali both on eight. Boult has two for 11 and Southee two for 16.

Related Topics

World Bangladesh Marathon Christchurch Conway Mitchell Mominul Haque Henry Nicholls From New Zealand

Recent Stories

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 10th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 10th January 2022

20 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 January 2022

23 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th January 2022

1 day ago
 US Not Planning to Discuss With Russia Reducing US ..

US Not Planning to Discuss With Russia Reducing US Presence in Europe - White Ho ..

1 day ago
 US Thinks Progress on Missiles Placement in Ukrain ..

US Thinks Progress on Missiles Placement in Ukraine Possible at Geneva Talks - W ..

1 day ago
 7 arrested over aerial firing

7 arrested over aerial firing

1 day ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.