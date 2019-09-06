UrduPoint.com
Bangladesh Restrict Afghanistan To 342

Fri 06th September 2019

Bangladesh restrict Afghanistan to 342

Afghanistan were all out for 342 in the first innings of their one-off Test against Bangladesh on Friday, with the visitors adding 71 to their overnight score of 271-5

Chittagong, Bangladesh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019) :Afghanistan were all out for 342 in the first innings of their one-off Test against Bangladesh on Friday, with the visitors adding 71 to their overnight score of 271-5.

Skipper Rashid Khan was the last man dismissed after scoring 51 off 61 as Afghanistan were bowled out in the first session of the second day at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong.

Left-arm spinner Taijul islam was the pick of the bowlers with four wickets for Bangladesh giving away 116 runs.

