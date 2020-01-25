UrduPoint.com
Bangladesh Score 136-6 In 20 Overs

Tamim Iqbal played a sedate but creative innings of 65 runs to help Bangladesh post a total of 136-6 in their 20 overs of the 2nd Twenty20 International match of the three match series against Pakistan at the Gaddafi stadium here on Saturday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) :Tamim Iqbal played a sedate but creative innings of 65 runs to help Bangladesh post a total of 136-6 in their 20 overs of the 2nd Twenty20 International match of the three match series against Pakistan at the Gaddafi stadium here on Saturday.

Pakistan bowlers bowled frugal spells to restrict Bangladesh batsmen to a modest total of 136-6.

Following is the Score-board in the second Twenty20 international match between Pakistan and Bangladesh at the Gadaffi stadium here on Saturday.

Bangladesh innings: Tamim Iqbal run out 65 (53) Mohammad Naim c Mohamad Rizwan (wk) b Shaheen Shah Afridi 0 (1) Mahedi Hasan c Mohammad Rizwan (wk) b Mohammad Hasnain 9 (12) Liton Das lbw b Shadab Khan 8 (14) Afif Hossain c Haris Rauf b Mohammad Hasnain 21 (20) Mahmudullah (c) b Haris Rauf 12 (12) Soumya Sarkar not out 5 (5) Aminul islam not out 8 (4) Extras: 8 (lb 2, nb 1, w5) Total: 136 (for six wkts; 20 overs) Did not bat: Shafiul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Al-Amin Hossain Fall of wickets: 1-5 (Mohammad Naim), 2-22 (Mahedi Hasan), 3-41 (Liton Das), 4-86 (Afif), 5-117 (Tamim Iqbal) 6-126 (Mahmudullah) Bowling: Imad Wasim 2-0-16-0 (1w), Shaheen 4-0-22-1, Hasnain 4-0-20-2, H Rauf 4-0-27-1 (1w), Malik 2-0-9-0, Shadab 3-0-28-1, Iftikhar Ahmed 1-0-12-0

