Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan in Rawalpindi Test series

This triumph marks a historic moment for the Bangladeshi team, who secured a 2-0 series sweep against the Shaheens.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 3rd, 2024) In a landmark victory, Bangladesh achieved their first-ever Test series whitewash against Pakistan, winning the second Test in Rawalpindi by 6 wickets.

On the final day of the match, Pakistan faced the daunting task of preventing a series defeat, but Bangladesh’s dominance remained unchallenged as they chased down the target of 185 runs with relative ease, clinching the series.

Day Four

Pakistan’s batting woes continued on the fourth day as they were bundled out for 172 runs in their second innings, setting Bangladesh a target of 185 runs. The day began with Pakistan resuming at 9 runs for the loss of 2 wickets. Opener Saim Ayub was the first to fall, scoring 20 runs before being caught off Taskin Ahmed’s bowling at a team total of 47. Captain Shan Masood followed, managing 28 runs before his dismissal at 62.

The middle order struggled, with Babar Azam scoring just 11 runs, capping a disappointing series for the Pakistani captain. Other contributions included Saud Shakeel (2), Mohammad Rizwan (43), Mohammad Ali (0), Abrar Ahmed (2), and Mir Hamza (4), while Salman Ali Agha remained unbeaten on 47.

Bangladesh’s bowlers shone with Hasan Mahmood taking 5 wickets, Naheed Rana 4, and Taskin Ahmed 1.

Day Three

Earlier in the match, Pakistan’s bowlers made a spirited comeback on the third day. Khurram Shehzad and Mir Hamza delivered a fierce spell, reducing Bangladesh to 26 for 6. The top order collapsed with Shadman islam (10), captain Najmul Hossain Shanto (4), Mushfiqur Rahim (3), Shakib Al Hasan (2), Zakir Hasan, and Mominul Haque (both dismissed for 1) offering little resistance.

However, a remarkable 165-run partnership between Litton Das and Mehidy Hasan Miraz for the seventh wicket brought Bangladesh back into the contest. Litton Das scored 138 runs while Mehidy Hasan added 78. Bangladesh ended the innings at 262, leaving Pakistan a challenging chase.

Khurram Shehzad finished with 6 wickets, while Mir Hamza and Salman Ali Agha took 2 wickets each. Pakistan, in their second innings, struggled once again and lost 2 quick wickets for 9 runs by the end of the third day.

Day Two

In their first innings, Pakistan scored 274 runs. The top order saw Shan Masood (57) and Saim Ayub (58) putting up a 107-run partnership. The middle order faltered, with Saud Shakeel scoring 16, Babar Azam 31, and Mohammad Rizwan 29. Salman Ali Agha contributed a vital 54, helping Pakistan to a respectable total.

Bangladesh’s Mehidy Hasan Miraz was the pick of the bowlers, claiming 5 wickets, while Taskin Ahmed took 3, and Shakib Al Hasan and Naheed Rana chipped in with a wicket each.

Day One

The first day of the match was marred by rain, with play being abandoned without a ball bowled due to a wet outfield.

Playing XIs:

Pakistan: Shan Masood, Saud Shakeel, Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam, Salman Ali Agha, Naseem Shah, Khurram Shehzad, Mohammad Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mir Hamza.

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmood, Naheed Rana.