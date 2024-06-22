Bangladesh send India into bat in T20 World Cup clash

Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and sent India in to bat in their T20 World Cup Super Eight clash on Saturday.

North Sound, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and sent India in to bat in their T20 World Cup Super Eight clash on Saturday.

Victory for India would put them on the brink of the semi-finals while another loss for the Tigers would effectively rule them out of contention for the last-four.

India beat Afghanistan by 47 runs in their Super Eight opener in Bridgetown while Bangladesh lost to Australia by 28 runs in a rain-hit clash in Antigua.

India, the 2007 champions, named the same team that defeated Afghanistan on Thursday, when Suryakumar Yadav scored a second successive half-century.

For Bangladesh, seamer Taskin Ahmed is replaced by Jaker Ali as the team look to shore up a struggling batting line-up.

India have won all four T20 World Cup clashes against their Asian rival and boast an overall 12-1 head-to-head record.

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wkt), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Liton Das (wkt), Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman

Umpires: Adrian Holdstock (RSA) and Michael Gough (ENG)

tv Umpire: Langton Rusere (ZIM)

Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)

