UrduPoint.com

Bangladesh Set Pakistan 202-run Target In First Test

Muhammad Rameez 16 seconds ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 01:45 PM

Bangladesh set Pakistan 202-run target in first Test

Bangladesh were all out for 157 in their second innings on the fourth day to set Pakistan a target of 202 in the first Test in Chittagong on Monday

Chittagong, Bangladesh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Bangladesh were all out for 157 in their second innings on the fourth day to set Pakistan a target of 202 in the first Test in Chittagong on Monday.

Shaheen Afridi finished with 5-32 and Liton Das made 59 runs to help the hosts add 118 to their score after resuming on 39-4 overnight.

str/sa/gle/pst

Related Topics

Pakistan Bangladesh Chittagong Afridi All

Recent Stories

ANF seizes 24 kg hashish, 9 kg opium

ANF seizes 24 kg hashish, 9 kg opium

10 seconds ago
 WHO Assesses Likelihood of Potential Spread of New ..

WHO Assesses Likelihood of Potential Spread of New Omicron Strain at Global Leve ..

11 seconds ago
 European stock markets rebound at open

European stock markets rebound at open

13 seconds ago
 'Maker Lab' inaugurated at Lincoln Corner to equip ..

'Maker Lab' inaugurated at Lincoln Corner to equip students with knowledge of mo ..

14 seconds ago
 Pakistan’s bowling consultant Philander to fly b ..

Pakistan’s bowling consultant Philander to fly back to South Africa

27 minutes ago
 Youth killed over enmity in sargodha

Youth killed over enmity in sargodha

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.