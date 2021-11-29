Bangladesh set Pakistan 202-run target in first Test

Bangladesh were all out for 157 in their second innings on the fourth day to set Pakistan a target of 202 in the first Test in Chittagong on Monday

Shaheen Afridi finished with 5-32 and Liton Das made 59 runs to help the hosts add 118 to their score after resuming on 39-4 overnight.

