Bangladesh Spinners Dominate, Pakistan Take 130-run Lead

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 07:58 PM

Ahosun Habib and Shamsul Islam claimed four and five wickets, respectively as Pakistan U16 were bowled out for 238 in their first innings on the second day of the second three-day match against Bangladesh U16 at KRL Stadium in Rawalpindi

The play commenced after a day’s rest as Pakistan resuming their first innings on 127 for three were dismissed for 238 in 85.4 overs taking a 130-run lead.

Ibrar Afzal (47) and Aliyan Mehmood (32 not out) helped the team to post a formidable score.

Ibrar’s innings included five fours and a six.

For Bangladesh, right-arm leg-spinner Shamsul Islam took five wickets for 88 in 34 overs.

Ahosun Habib with his slow left-arm spin grabbed four wickets for 63 in 21.4 overs.

In return, Bangladesh’s openers provided a confident start of 42 runs.

At stumps, the visitors were 64 for one in 36 overs. Minhajul Hasan Magh top-scored with a 78-ball 31, which included three fours and a six.

Scores in brief:

Bangladesh U16 108 all-out, 44.1 overs (Radowan Hossan Siyam 50; Ayaz Shah 3-14, Ahmad Khan 2-18, Ali Asfand 2-31) and 64-1, 36 overs (Minhajul Hasan Magh 31; Ali Asfand 1-31)

Pakistan U16 238 all-out, 85.4 overs (Ali Hasan 59, Ibrar Afzaal 47, Abbas Ali 37, Aliyan Mehmood 32 not out, Mohammad Shehzad 25; Shamsul Islam Epon 5-88, Ahosun Habib Leon 4-63)

