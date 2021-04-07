UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bangladesh Stick To Sri Lanka Tour Despite Lockdown

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 hour ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 06:42 PM

Bangladesh stick to Sri Lanka tour despite lockdown

Bangladesh will start a two-Test tour of Sri Lanka this month despite renewed coronavirus restrictions at home, Sri Lankan cricket chief Arjuna de Silva said Wednesday

Colombo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Bangladesh will start a two-Test tour of Sri Lanka this month despite renewed coronavirus restrictions at home, Sri Lankan cricket chief Arjuna de Silva said Wednesday.

Bangladesh ordered a one-week nationwide lockdown on Monday amid a record surge in infections but de Silva said the matches had been confirmed.

"The Bangladesh board has told us that they will go ahead with the tour as planned," de Silva said, adding that all Bangladesh squad members had been vaccinated against the virus.

De Silva said the first Test will start on April 21 with the final match on April 29. Both games will be at Kandy, but without spectators.

The Bangladesh series was originally scheduled for October and November last year but was postponed due to the pandemic.

Sri Lanka has also recorded a big rise in infections since October. Nearly 94,000 Covid-19 cases have been reported on the South Asian island, where 588 people have died of the virus.

Related Topics

Cricket Bangladesh Sri Lanka Died Kandy April October November All Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Court seeks NAB's comments in Nawaz Sharif propert ..

21 seconds ago

Russian Foreign Minister calls on Army Chief

23 seconds ago

EMA confirms clots as 'very rare' AstraZeneca side ..

24 seconds ago

Lahore High Court grants bail to Ahad Cheema in as ..

26 seconds ago

UAEFA, FIFA discuss joint cooperation

26 minutes ago

Masses urged to adopt all preventive measures to a ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.