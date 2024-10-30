Bangladesh stumble to 38-4 in reply to mammoth South Africa total

Bangladesh lost four wickets in their first seven overs in a hapless reply to South Africa's mammoth first innings of 575-6 at stumps Wednesday on day two of the second and final Test in Chattogram

Chittagong, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Bangladesh lost four wickets in their first seven overs in a hapless reply to South Africa's mammoth first innings of 575-6 at stumps Wednesday on day two of the second and final Test in Chattogram.

The hosts were 38-4 when bad light forced an early end to play, with Mominul Haque (six) and Najmul Hossain Shanto (four) resuming on Thursday.

Bangladesh trail by 537 runs after a commanding performance by the visitors that gifted maiden Test centuries to three batsmen including Tony de Zorzi, who was dismissed before lunch on 177.

"We've found different ways of scoring in different conditions so I wouldn't say we've struggled," de Zorzi said.

"Once you're in, it's about your decision-making and your ability to stay focused and stay in your game plan. It's about identifying what's working on the wicket against certain bowlers."

Kagiso Rabada struck in the first over after the change, cutting off Shadman islam for a duck when the left-hander edged a delivery going down the leg side.

Zakir Hasan also edged to the wicketkeeper playing a Rabada length ball outside off, departing for two.

Mahmudul Hasan Joy top-scored with 10 before falling to Dane Paterson while driving an outside-off delivery but managed only a thick edge to Aiden Markram at the second slip.

Hasan Mahmud came early as an intended nightwatchman but was fooled by sharp turn from Keshav Maharaj in the spinner's first over.

South Africa's total was their second-highest against Bangladesh behind 583-7 at the same venue in 2008.

Wiaan Mulder (105 not out) joined De Zorzi and Tristan Stubbs (106) to make his maiden hundred on a pitch offering little help to the bowlers.

Senuran Muthusamy was unbeaten at the declaration for 68 off 75 balls with five fours and two sixes, his Test best.

Ryan Rickelton was the only batsman to fall in the second session when he edged a Nahid Rana delivery shaping away from his body to the wicketkeeper, departing for 12.

Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam pegged back the visitors in the morning with three wickets in three overs, claiming his second five-wicket haul of the series.