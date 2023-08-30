Open Menu

Bangladesh Suffers Setback As Litton Das Ruled Out Of Asia Cup

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 30, 2023 | 01:35 PM

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 30th, 2023) In a significant setback on the opening day of the Asia Cup, Bangladesh's star wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das has been sidelined for the entire tournament due to a persistent viral fever. His absence was felt as Bangladesh faced off against Sri Lanka in their inaugural match in Pallekele.

Litton Das, unable to make a recovery in time, has been officially removed from the 2023 Asia Cup roster. To fill the void, the Bangladesh Cricket board's National Selection Panel has swiftly designated 30-year-old Anamul Haque Bijoy, a seasoned wicketkeeper-batter, as his replacement. Bijoy is slated to join the team in Sri Lanka shortly.

Anamul Haque Bijoy, who boasts a track record of 44 ODIs and 1254 runs, featuring three centuries, has been tapped to step into the role. His most recent ODI outing was in December of the preceding year, during a home series versus India.

Chairman of the National Selection Panel, Minhajul Abedin, elaborated on the rationale behind the decision, stating, "Anamul has consistently performed well in domestic cricket and has remained part of the Bangladesh Tigers program.

His suitability as a top-order batter who can also take up the wicketkeeping responsibilities made him a natural choice, especially in light of Litton's absence."

Bangladesh's journey in the Asia Cup commenced against co-hosts Sri Lanka on August 31, in the Pallekele arena.

Updated Bangladesh Squad:

Shakib Al Hasan (Captain)

Najmul Hossain Shanto

Tawhid Hridoy

Mushfiqur Rahim

Afif Hossain Dhrubo

Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Taskin Ahmed

Hasan Mahmud

Mustafizur Rahman

Shoriful Islam

Nasum Ahmed

Shak Mahedi Hasan

Naim Sheikh

Shamim Hossain

Tanzid Hasan Tamim

Tanzim Hasan Sakib

Anamul Haque Bijoy

More Stories From Sports