Bangladesh Team To Arrive On Wednesday For Test Against Pakistan

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 02:35 PM

Bangladesh team to arrive on Wednesday for Test against Pakistan

Pakistan and Bangladesh would come face to face in the first of the two-match Test series at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, from February 7 to 11

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan and Bangladesh would come face to face in the first of the two-match Test series at the Pindi cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, from February 7 to 11.

The Bangladesh team would arrive on Wednesday (5 February), said a press release issued here.

The Pakistan team would hold a training session from 1pm-4pm at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on February 4. Beforehand, a Pakistan squad member would hold a press conference at the Media Block.

On February 5, Pakistan and Bangladesh would hold practice sessions at the Pindi Cricket Stadium from 1:30pm onwards. Before the practice, a squad member from each side would hold press conferences at the Media Block.

Both the teams would hold training sessions at the Pindi Cricket Stadium at 10am on February 6.

Around mid-day, Azhar Ali and Mominul Haque, the opposite captains, would hold pre-series press conferences in the Media Block after which both captains will take part in a photo-shoot with the series trophy.

The test between both the teams would kick off from February 7 to 11. The toss would take place at 9:30am, while the first ball will be bowled at 10am.

The squad members from both sides would hold press conferences after the end of each day's play.

On Friday, the first session would be from 10am to 12:30pm with an extended lunch break from 12:30pm to 1:30pm.

