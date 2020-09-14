UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bangladesh Test Series In Sri Lanka In Doubt Over Virus Restrictions

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 08:28 PM

Bangladesh Test series in Sri Lanka in doubt over virus restrictions

Bangladesh's forthcoming Test series in Sri Lanka was thrown into doubt Monday after its cricket chief rejected the coronavirus restrictions imposed by the hosts

Dhaka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :Bangladesh's forthcoming Test series in Sri Lanka was thrown into doubt Monday after its cricket chief rejected the coronavirus restrictions imposed by the hosts.

The three Tests in October-November were meant to mark the two nations' return to international cricket after a months-long lockdown halted professional sports worldwide.

But Bangladesh Cricket Board president Nazmul Hassan said Sri Lanka's conditions, which include 14 days of isolation for players after arrival -- during which practising would be forbidden -- were unacceptable.

"The proposal we received is... not even close to what we agreed upon," Hassan told reporters in Dhaka.

"Under these conditions, it is not possible for us to play the Test championship... This is not even close to what is being followed in some other parts of the world where cricket is being played during this time." Sri Lanka has a compulsory 14-day quarantine at a government-nominated facility, which includes some hotels, for everyone entering the country.

Hassan said players had been unable to train together after all sporting activities in Bangladesh were suspended in March to stem the spread of the virus.

Training resumed in July, but only one player and a trainer are allowed inside Dhaka's main stadium at a time as a precaution.

"Our players have not been in training for seven months. If we can't train... then it's not possible to play a Test," he added.

Sri Lanka's Sports Minister Namal Rajapaksa told his country's cricket board to work with the health department to try and find a way around the strict quarantine procedures.

"Given the significance of #cricket in the region, I have asked @OfficialSLC to consult the covid task force and reconsider the @BCBtigers matter, Rajapaksa tweeted.

There was no immediate comment from the Sri Lankan board.

Related Topics

Cricket World Sports Bangladesh Sri Lanka Dhaka Turkish Lira March July All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Federal,provincial govt to work together for devel ..

3 minutes ago

Five including two kidnappers arrested

3 minutes ago

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry for more i ..

3 minutes ago

Strengthening democracy collective obligation of w ..

4 minutes ago

European Council Head Reveals Four Focuses of EU-C ..

4 minutes ago

Macron Welcomes Readiness of Both Parties in Ukrai ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.