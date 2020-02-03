UrduPoint.com
Bangladesh Test Squad To Arrive On Wednesday

Umer Jamshaid 56 seconds ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 12:43 PM

Bangladesh Test squad to arrive on Wednesday

Pakistan and Bangladesh will come face to face in the first of the two-match Test series at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, from 7-11 February

Pakistan and Bangladesh will come face to face in the first of the two-match Test series at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, from 7-11 February.

The Pakistan national men's team will assemble in Rawalpindi on 3 February, while the touring party will arrive on Wednesday (5 February).

The Pakistan national men’s team will assemble in Rawalpindi on 3 February, while the touring party will arrive on Wednesday (5 February).

The following is the schedule of training and press conferences:

4 February:

The Pakistan team will hold a training session from 1pm-4pm at the Pindi Cricket Stadium. Beforehand, a Pakistan squad member will hold a press conference at the Media Block.

For further information, please contact Raza Kitchlew, the media manager of the Pakistan senior men’s team, at 0301-8440280.

5 February:

Pakistan and Bangladesh will hold practice sessions at the Pindi Cricket Stadium from 1.30pm onwards. Before the practice, a squad member from each side will hold press conferences at the Media Block.

For further information, please contact Raza Kitchlew (03018440280) and Bangladesh team media manager Rabeed Imam at +8801713046531.

6 February:

Both the teams will hold training sessions at the Pindi Cricket Stadium at 10am.

Around mid-day, Azhar Ali and Mominul Haque, the opposite captains, will hold pre-series press conferences in the Media Block after which both captains will take part in a photo-shoot with the series trophy.

For further information, please contact Raza Kitchlew (03018440280) and Rabeed Imam (+8801713046531).

7-11 February:

The first Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh will begin.

The toss will take place at 9.30am, while the first ball will be bowled at 10am.

After the end of each day’s play, squad members from both sides will hold press conferences.

On Friday, the first session will be from 10am to 12.30pm with an extended lunch break from 12.30pm to 1.30pm

As Non-Rights holder TV camerapersons will not be allowed inside the venue on match days, the PCB will provide unedited broadcast quality post-match media conferences as soon as conveniently possible. All pressers will be covered live on the PCB’s YouTube Channel.

Media contacts:

Shakeel Khan – Media accreditation and operations officer - 03018440284
Syed Nazir Ahmed – Media and Communications Officer - 03044905167

Media parking and entrance

Media parking will be available at Poultry Research, which is part of Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agricultural University
Media entrance is from the Food Street Gate, Murree Road

