Bangladesh Test squad to arrive on Wednesday

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020) Pakistan and Bangladesh will come face to face in the first of the two-match Test series at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, from 7-11 February.

The Pakistan national men’s team will assemble in Rawalpindi on 3 February, while the touring party will arrive on Wednesday (5 February).

The following is the schedule of training and press conferences:

4 February:

The Pakistan team will hold a training session from 1pm-4pm at the Pindi Cricket Stadium. Beforehand, a Pakistan squad member will hold a press conference at the Media Block.

5 February:

Pakistan and Bangladesh will hold practice sessions at the Pindi Cricket Stadium from 1.30pm onwards. Before the practice, a squad member from each side will hold press conferences at the Media Block.

6 February:

Both the teams will hold training sessions at the Pindi Cricket Stadium at 10am.

Around mid-day, Azhar Ali and Mominul Haque, the opposite captains, will hold pre-series press conferences in the Media Block after which both captains will take part in a photo-shoot with the series trophy.

7-11 February:

The first Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh will begin.

The toss will take place at 9.30am, while the first ball will be bowled at 10am.

After the end of each day’s play, squad members from both sides will hold press conferences.

On Friday, the first session will be from 10am to 12.30pm with an extended lunch break from 12.30pm to 1.30pm

As Non-Rights holder TV camerapersons will not be allowed inside the venue on match days, the PCB will provide unedited broadcast quality post-match media conferences as soon as conveniently possible. All pressers will be covered live on the PCB’s YouTube Channel.

